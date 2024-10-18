Top track

The Outfield - Your Love (Diplo Remix)

1 Night with Diplo

Underground Atlanta
Fri, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
$85

Diplo's decades-long musical career spans scenes, genres and roles. He's a prolific producer and collaborator, with credits on songs from Robyn, Lil Wayne and Santigold. His labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground have reshaped the sounds of modern dance music

Box Office Closes at 1 AM - To ensure a seamless experience, please plan to arrive well before 1 AM, as our box office will close promptly at that time. Once closed, no exceptions or refunds will be granted for late arrivals.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bogi Productions + Ignite Group
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Diplo

Underground Atlanta

50 Upper Alabama St, Atlanta, GA 30303
Doors open9:00 pm

