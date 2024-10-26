DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Announcing NecTur III to the NYC rave scene! NecTur III will be JAM PACKED with 15 DJs from across the the United States and accross the world. There will be two stages showcasing House and its sub-genres such as Tech House, Bass House, Latin Hou...
There will be 16 DJ/Artist playing on the night of the show.
There will be two (2) stages. The House Groove stage will have 7 DJs and headlined by TekLow and the RAGE STAGE will have 8 DJs headlined by The Festival Finesser.
Nectur III will host DJs playing Bass House,, Bass Line, U.K. Garage Tech House, House, Latin Tech House, Latin House, Techno, Drum n Bass, DubStep, Riddim & Trap.
