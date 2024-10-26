Top track

NecTur III

The Saint
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
$45.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Announcing NecTur III to the NYC rave scene! NecTur III will be JAM PACKED with 15 DJs from across the the United States and accross the world. There will be two stages showcasing House and its sub-genres such as Tech House, Bass House, Latin Hou...

This is an 21+ event
Bass Mynt Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 8 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

14
Samisosa, Jumanu, EMSKI and 14 more

Venue

The Saint

136 2nd Avenue, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

How many artist will be playing on show night?

There will be 16 DJ/Artist playing on the night of the show.

How many stages will there be?

There will be two (2) stages. The House Groove stage will have 7 DJs and headlined by TekLow and the RAGE STAGE will have 8 DJs headlined by The Festival Finesser.

What genres will NecTur III consist of?

Nectur III will host DJs playing Bass House,, Bass Line, U.K. Garage Tech House, House, Latin Tech House, Latin House, Techno, Drum n Bass, DubStep, Riddim & Trap.

