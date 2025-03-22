DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an unforgettable night with Esprit D'Air, the award-winning Japanese rock and metal band fronted by Kai from The Sisters of Mercy, as they take the stage at the Marble Factory in Bristol on 22 March 2025. Featuring Yu*...
The event is on Saturday, 22 March 2025 at the Marble Factory, 74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX.
Doors open at 6:00 PM for VIP Meet and Greet ticket holders and at 7:00 PM for general admission.
The performance by Esprit D'Air will start at 8:00 PM and end at 9:30 PM.
Yes, the event is for ages 8 and over. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.
Yes, exclusive Esprit D'Air tour merchandise will be available for purchase at the venue, including signed CDs, posters, t-shirts and more.
Please contact Marble Factory via their website.
