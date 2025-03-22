Top track

Esprit D'Air - Leviathan

Esprit D'Air

Marble Factory
Sat, 22 Mar 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £23.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an unforgettable night with Esprit D'Air, the award-winning Japanese rock and metal band fronted by Kai from The Sisters of Mercy, as they take the stage at the Marble Factory in Bristol on 22 March 2025. Featuring Yu*...

Ages 8+. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult (18+).
Presented by Esprit D'Air.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Esprit D'Air

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

What is the date and location of the event?

The event is on Saturday, 22 March 2025 at the Marble Factory, 74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX.

What time do the doors open?

Doors open at 6:00 PM for VIP Meet and Greet ticket holders and at 7:00 PM for general admission.

What time does the performance start and end?

The performance by Esprit D'Air will start at 8:00 PM and end at 9:30 PM.

Is there an age restriction for the event?

Yes, the event is for ages 8 and over. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.

Will there be merchandise available?

Yes, exclusive Esprit D'Air tour merchandise will be available for purchase at the venue, including signed CDs, posters, t-shirts and more.

Who can I contact for further questions or assistance?

Please contact Marble Factory via their website.

