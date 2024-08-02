Top track

ZEE-2 X Pastel

Colour Factory
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join ZEE-2, East Asian DJ duo, and Pastel, French-Polynesian Producer and DJ, join forces to bring you a night of Baile Funk, Afro, Amapiano, House and UK Garage.

Limited tickets available.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Colour Factory.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ZEE-2, Pastel

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

