Top track

Armand Van Helden - U Don't Know Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Fiesta Summer Closing - Studio 338!

Studio 338
Sat, 14 Sept, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Armand Van Helden - U Don't Know Me
Got a code?

About

La Fiesta.. Summer Closing Special!

For the first time in over a year we return to the iconic Studio 338, London! This will be our only party here this year and we cant wait for an in incredible day out!

3 ROOMS OF MUSIC | 20+ DJ'S | HUGE PRODUCTION

This is an 18+ event
Presented by La Fiesta.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.