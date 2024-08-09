Top track

Brutalligators

The Sunflower Lounge
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brutalligators are bringing their big emo energy to Birmingham for the second time, joined by London sweethearts Breakfast with Bears, local legends The Losing Score and emo upstarts Vienna. Birmingham hasn't had this much emo since Gerard Way went to the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by How To Make Friends.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Breakfast with Bears, The Losing Score, Brutalligators

Venue

The Sunflower Lounge

76 Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham B5 4EG
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity
Accessibility information

