TAMA Live UK

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On November 24 th , 2024, the iconic Clapham Grand in London will play host to a momentous celebration, marking the 50 the anniversary of TAMA Drums. This highly anticipated event promises to be a dazzling spectacle, bringing together drumming enthusiasts,...

18+
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

