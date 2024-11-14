Top track

Big D and the Kids Table - Shining On

Big D and The Kids Table / We Are The Union

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 14 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Riot Fest presents...

Big D and The Kids Table and We Are The Union
w/ special guests Devon Kay & The Solutions

$30.90 ADV // $37.08 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
Presented by Riot Fest
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Devon Kay & the Solutions, We Are the Union, Big D and the Kids Table

Venue

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

