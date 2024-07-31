DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spinny Nights: BUFFEE, Jæd, seigfried komidashi

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Experimental label Spinny Nights curate a lineup of avant-pop, Afro-futurist jazz (AV show) and guttural Irish alternative rock as part of a special free event celebrating 20 years of Shacklewell Arms.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

BUFFEE, Jaed, seigfried komidashi

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

