Workshop: Forsennare il soggettile

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
3 Jun - 5 Jun
ArtMilano
WORKSHOP DI TRE GIORNI: DAL 3 AL 5 GIUGNO, dalle 14:30 alle 17:30. Il Collettivo Desperate Housewaifs mette a disposizione di tutt* gli strumenti che li hanno accompagnati nella loro personale ricerca performativa. Unendo le esperienze del teatro della cru*...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Movement APS.

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open2:30 pm

