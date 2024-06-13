Top track

Philip Bowen & Charles Wesley Godwin - Old Kanawha

Philip Bowen + Aaron "Woody" Wood

Citizen Vinyl
Thu, 13 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Philip Bowen ("American's Got Talent," TikTok’s Greatest Talent) plays his Citizen Vinyl debut on Friday, June 14. Local blues artist Aaron "Woody" Wood opens. Show at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m.

Philip Bowen was born and raised in West Virginia, and his upli...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aaron Woody Wood, Philip Bowen

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

