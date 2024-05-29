DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Parker with special guest Naceur

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $14.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Parker with special guest Naceur live at Eddie's Attic!

Parker

Introducing Parker, the sensational pop and R&B artist hailing from Gwinnett County, right on the outskirts of Atlanta. After immersing himself in the vibrant music scene of Los Angeles for f...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Parker Polhill

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

