DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Agent Orange

Rebellion
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New Cross Live, Be Sharp Promotions and Anarchistic Undertones present

Agent Orange

The Original Southern California Punk/Surf Power Trio, Agent Orange, is one of only a handful of bands who have been continually active since the earliest days of the Wes...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Agent Orange

Venue

Rebellion

2B Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.