Studio Murena - Long John Silver

Novarajazz - Edizione XXI - Abbonamento II° weekend

Cortile del Broletto
6 Jun - 9 Jun
GigsNovara
€69.99

Novarajazz - Edizione XXI - Abbonamento II° weekend

Acquistando questo abbonamento avrai accesso a tutta la proposta concertistica incluse le degustazioni Taste of Jazz dal festival dal 6.06 - 9.06

Grdina/Lillinger | Tendha | Joelle Léandre | Invisible P...

Tutte le età
Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Lineup

9
Gordon Grdina, Tendha, Christian Lillinger and 9 more

Cortile del Broletto

Via Fratelli Rosselli, 20, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
