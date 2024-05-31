DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brick Lane Beach Club: Complexion (DJs Outside)

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 31 May, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Enjoy soulful sounds from our sunny Brick Lane Beach Club terrace, with DJs playing outside throughout the summer. This time DJ Complexion comes through with a mix of hip-hop & more.

BEACH CLUB INFO

We are bringing the sand, sun, cocktails and music to t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Complexion

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.