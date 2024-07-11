DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Generacion Suicida

Foto Club
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$20.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Generacion Suicida started as a side project in a garage circa 2010, but since then has continued to blow the doors open for Latin American punk by continuously writing, recording, and releasing some of the best up-beat punk to date.

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Generacion Suicida, Vacation

Venue

Foto Club

3743 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19124, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

