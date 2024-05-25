DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

bleach. with Momo and the Minutes and Jangs

The Finsbury
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Finsbury to welcome bleach. on Friday, May 25th 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Momo and the Minutes, Jangs

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

