October Baby + Massacre At Two Pines

Supersonic
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... The War On Drugs, Angel Olsen & The Brian Jonestown Massacre

OCTOBER BABY
(Indie rock - Paris, FR)
MASSACRE AT TWO PINES
(Garage psyché - Pines Club Records - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MASSACRE AT TWO PINES

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

