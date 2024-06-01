Top track

Forbidden Fruit Night: Interplanetary Criminal

Centre Point
Sat, 1 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€20

About Interplanetary Criminal

Interplanetary Criminal creates garage floorfillers, including the organ-tinged beat on 2022’s number one ‘B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)’ – his collaboration with Eliza Rose, which was crowned as the song of the summer by Mixmag and Dazed. The Manchester p Read more

Event information

Centre Point X Forbidden Fruit Night: Interplanetary Criminal

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Centre Point & Forbidden Fruit..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Interplanetary Criminal

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

