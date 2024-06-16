Top track

Bonnacons Of Doom - Facing

Rough Trade Lpl Opening feat Bonnacans of Doom

Rough Trade Liverpool
Sun, 16 Jun, 4:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Welcome to Rough Trade Liverpool!
The celebrate we are bringing you the best of Merseyside with an all day wall of noise courtsey of Bonnacons of Doom, Bonk!, Solid Orange, Gas Künst, Liminal Project Beija Flo, Thalia's Grace + DJ Full Tilt.

Limited fre...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beija Flo, Bonnacons of Doom, Bonnacons of Doom

Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Doors open4:00 pm
290 capacity

