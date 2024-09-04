Top track

Curtis Harding - Need Your Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Curtis Harding

Triennale Milano
Wed, 4 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Curtis Harding - Need Your Love
Got a code?

About

Il talentuoso cantante e polistrumentista Curtis Harding presenta il suo ultimo album "If Words Were Flowers", uscito nel 2021 per Anti-. L'album è stato scritto e registrato durante i turbolenti anni della pandemia, offrendo undici tracce che mescolano so...

Tutte le età
Presentato da DNA concerti

Lineup

Curtis Harding

Venue

Triennale Milano

Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.