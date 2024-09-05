DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belmondo

The Hope & Anchor
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Citizen Live is psyched to welcome Belmondo, by arrangement with Marshall Live Agency, in the iconic scenario of the Hope & Anchor, in Highbury & Islington.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Belmondo

The Hope & Anchor

The Hope and Anchor, 207 Upper St, London N1 1RL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

