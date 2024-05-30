Top track

Dave Mackinder - Staring At The Cat

Dave Mackinder (Fireworks) w/ Gay Meat, Kortland Chase

Sleeping Village
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
From $16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$13 Adv + Fees | 21+

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Fireworks are a pop-punk band whose music fuses an energetic, guitar-driven attack with tuneful melodies and personal lyrics.

Kortland Chase (As Hell/Hard Pet/Ands/Mike Lust/Actoress/Bursting) is an al...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gay Meat, Dave Mackinder, Fireworks

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

