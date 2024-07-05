Top track

Alberto Micaglio - I've Been Walking A Lot

Alberto Micaglio @ Anfiteatro del Venda

Anfiteatro del Venda
Fri, 5 Jul, 9:00 pm
Galzignano Terme
€13.80

Alberto Micaglio è un cantautore folk/rock-alternative. La sua crescita artistica è dettata dalle sue continue esperienze all'estero; a partire da Londra, dove ha cominciato prima ad esibirsi in importanti locali per poi affiancare anche "l'arte" del "Busk...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Anfiteatro Del Venda

Via Sottovenda, 35030 Galzignano Terme PD, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

