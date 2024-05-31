Top track

Uragano Vol. 6 - Guest. Montoya + Hate Moss

Angelo Mai
Fri, 31 May, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€12

About

⚡ Venerdì 31 maggio all’Angelo Mai di Roma il live di Montoya e una lunga corsa di dj dal gusto esotico e insolito.

L'estate sta arrivando e con questa non possono mancare i monsoni! Allora ecco che torna Uragano Vol. 6, una rassegna musicale itinerante,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Lineup

Hate Moss, Montoya

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

