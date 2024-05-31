Top track

Solo Quiero (feat. Pedrina)

Uragano Vol. 6 - Guest. Montoya

Angelo Mai
Fri, 31 May, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Uragano - @AngeloMai

URAGANO vol.6 - sab 31.05.24

⚡ Montoya

⚡ Funk Pope_ djset

⚡ Vj Tzu_visual

L’appuntamento, che si aggiunge al ricco cartellone di eventi 2024 di ScuderieMArteLive, programmato da gennaio a giugno 2024 e curato da Giuseppe Casa....

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MArteCard.

Lineup

Montoya

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

