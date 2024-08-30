DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old School Indie - Oasis: Definitely Maybe Special

The Phoenix
Fri, 30 Aug, 8:30 pm
PartyLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Old School Indie- The indie night for the over 30s are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, the legendary debut album by Oasis.

Released on 29th August, 1994 and featuring the genre defining hits Supersonic, Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alc...

This is an 30+ event.
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The Phoenix

The Phoenix, 37 Cavendish Square, Marylebone, London W1G 0PP, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

