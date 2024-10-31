Top track

Skindred

Portsmouth Guildhall
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£37.48

About

Skindred return with the 'Smile (Again)' tour. Expect a huge bill of genre defying heavy music headed up by arguably the best live band in the UK today!

For seated tickets, contact the venue

All Ages: U14s must be accompanied by an adult (18+) and seated in the balcony
Presented by Divergent Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skindred

Venue

Portsmouth Guildhall

Guildhall Square, PO1 2AB, Portsmouth
Doors open7:00 pm
2500 capacity

