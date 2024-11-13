Top track

Dingus Khan

St Stephen's Church
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brighten The Corners Presents Dingus Khan at St Stephen's Church on Wednesday 13th November 2024 as part of their first full UK tour in almost a decade.

This is an 14+ event. 14-15s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Brighten The Corners.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dingus Khan

Venue

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

