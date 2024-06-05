DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to BLJFX, a year-round event series by Brick Lane Jazz Festival, showcasing some of the most exciting artists, labels and parties in the UK and beyond.
ABOUT shadeINDIGO
shadeINDIGO is a night of Sweet & Sour Soul, curated by Singer Songwriter an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.