Soul Fire Funk Club

The Stowaway
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
LA'S PREMIER ALL VINYL FUNK NIGHT. LET'S DANCE IN THE UNDERGROUND OF DTLA LIKE THERE'S NO TOMORROW!

DJ MEAN MR. MUSTARD & FRIENDS

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.
The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

