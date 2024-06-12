Top track

I Could See It Coming

Dan Wriggins, Jess Shoman, Minor Moon (solo)

Color Club Tavern
Wed, 12 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dan Wriggins is a Philadelphia-based songwriter, musician, and poet. He grew up in the town of Yarmouth, Maine, and on Islesford, a small island community near Bar Harbor. In high school, he started playing piano and guitar, and met bandmates Michael Cormi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minor Moon, Dan Wriggins

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

