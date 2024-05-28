DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Antonio Piazza: Stand-Up Comedy a Asti

FuoriLuogo
Tue, 28 May, 9:00 pm
ComedyAsti
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ANTONIO PIAZZA

Stand-up comedian, autore e cantante. Questo dovrebbe essere. Invece Antonio Piazza, stella decaduta della musica ska degli anni 2000, dopo dieci anni di tour molla tutto e si trasferisce a Pisa per dedicarsi alla sua grande passione: l'ing...

Questo è un evento 18+
Lineup

Antonio Piazza

Venue

FuoriLuogo

Via Enrico Toti, 14100 Asti Asti, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

