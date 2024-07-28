Top track

Betty Bussit (feat. Soaky Siren & Tank and The Bangas)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tank and The Bangas

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 28 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Betty Bussit (feat. Soaky Siren & Tank and The Bangas)
Got a code?

About

Tank and The Bangas are one of the most thrilling, unpredictable and sonically diverse bands on the planet; a unit where jazz meets hip hop, soul meets rock, and funk is the beating heart of everything they do.

Their newfound critical acclaim and global n...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tank and The Bangas

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.