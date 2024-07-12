DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come and join Baby, an intimate R&B party in Nashville, TN, created by John Stamps and Afrosheen circa 2022. Get taken on a musical journey from 90s deep cuts to 2000s heavy hitters and beyond. Every month, you'll get to enjoy a brand-new and creative phot...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.