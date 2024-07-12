DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Baby: An Intimate R&B Throwback Party

The Blue Room
Fri, 12 Jul, 8:30 pm
DJNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come and join Baby, an intimate R&B party in Nashville, TN, created by John Stamps and Afrosheen circa 2022. Get taken on a musical journey from 90s deep cuts to 2000s heavy hitters and beyond. Every month, you'll get to enjoy a brand-new and creative phot...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Third Man Events.
The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

