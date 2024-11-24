Top track

Nocturne

Julian Lage

CHALK
Sun, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £33.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation and “highest category of improvising musicians" (New Yorker), Julian Lage has spent more than a decade searching through the myriad strains of American musical history via impeccable techniq...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julian Lage

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

