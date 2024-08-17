Top track

Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds / Lupo Cittá / Red Herrings

Sat, 17 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
August 17, 2024

Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds - https://kidcongothepinkmonkeybirds.bandcamp.com

Lupo Cittá - https://lupocitta12xu.bandcamp.com

Red Herrings - https://redherrings1.bandcamp.com

at Deep Cuts

Doors 7pm, music at 8pm

$20

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Content Brakes
Lineup

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds, Red Herrings

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

