The Bug (In Dub) - DJ session + One Leg One Eye

Corsica Studios
Fri, 12 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

July 12th - Corsica Studios

The Bug in Dub (DJ Session)

+ Special Guests One Leg One Eye (Ian from Lankum, solo)

10 til 4. Early birds £22, 100 tickets, full price £27 (Incl. fees)

The Bug (In Dub) is a very special extended...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Bug, One Leg One Eye, Baba Yaga's Hut

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

