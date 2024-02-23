DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mark Sultan

Zebulon
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mark Sultan

Mark Sultan, best known as BBQ of the legendary King Khan and BBQ Show, and whose repertoire is far too lengthy for this already superfluous run-on sentence, finally lands himself on Slovenly Recordings for a two-track single of superb 60’s ga...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Cretin Hop & Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mark Sultan

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.