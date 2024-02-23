DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max Ryan // Vortex Floors // Bear Witness + More tba

The Spice of Life
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Spice of Life

6 Moor St, Soho, London W1D 5NA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

