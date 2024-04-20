DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dancing In The Dark

MOTH Club
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After the weird times we've had in the past couple of years, it's only fair to look back to simpler, sparklier years.

The '80s were a wild time, that most of you probably didn't get a chance to experience properly. Lucky for you here at Moth Club we're la...

This is a 18+ event (ID required for entry).
Presented by Bad Vibrations.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.