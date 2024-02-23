Top track

You Make Me Wanna Die

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

1 Year Anniversary "The Return of Kilowatt" w/ The Spits

Kilowatt
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$88.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You Make Me Wanna Die
Got a code?

About

THE SPITS headling both nights!

w/ The Shivas (PDX), The Atom Age, Thank You Come Again, Wifey (ex-Twompsax), The Control Freaks and more TBA!!!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kilowatt.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Spits, The Shivas, The Atom Age

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.