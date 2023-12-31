DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Préparez vous à un nouvel an épique au Magma.
Le compte à rebours est lancé alors n'attendez plus et réservez la fête du nouvel an la plus explosive de la ville rose !
Soyez prêts à passer une nuit inoubliable pour clôturer l'année en beauté !
