Crushed w/ Kan Kan

Soda Bar
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Crushed is Bre Morell. Born and raised in Texas, she was a staple of the indie and punk scene, frequently with camera on hand, and hosting her own college radio programs. Morell finally joined the f...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crushed, Kan Kan

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

