DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Nashville trio consists of past members from indie outfits The Weight and Silver Jews, and, as their name suggests, have a raw country sound. Released by Fat Possum Records in 2020, their self-titled debut album was praised by Pitchfork for being “ragg
Read more
Eulogy Presents: Country Westerns
Wednesday, January 21st, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Country Westerns
A Nashville institution in the making, Country Westerns infuse punk rock chutzpah with a classic rock sh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.