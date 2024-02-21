DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Country Westerns

Eulogy
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Country Westerns

The Nashville trio consists of past members from indie outfits The Weight and Silver Jews, and, as their name suggests, have a raw country sound. Released by Fat Possum Records in 2020, their self-titled debut album was praised by Pitchfork for being “ragg Read more

Event information

Eulogy Presents: Country Westerns

Wednesday, January 21st, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

A Nashville institution in the making, Country Westerns infuse punk rock chutzpah with a classic rock sh...

This is an all ages event
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

