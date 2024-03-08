Top track

The Stars Align Tour: Reverend Horton Heat + Special Guests

Alex's Bar
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$38.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stars Align Tour

Feat: Reverned Horton Heat with Dale Watson, Piano Demon Jason D. Williams

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Reverend Horton Heat, Dale Watson

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

