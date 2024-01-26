DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

dada sutra live da Germi

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Fri, 26 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50
About

dada sutra è un progetto «atipico, contorto, stratificato, indefinibile» (Milanodavedere), guidato dalla bassista e cantante Caterina Dolci (Bambole di Pezza), con base a Milano.

Ha debuttato nel 2022 con EP1, che unisce sonorità post-punk ad atmosfere on...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Venue

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

