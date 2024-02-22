DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bex Burch

Whereelse?
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“Minimalism is usually cool, detached, frictionless and mathematical. The music made by percussionist Bex Burch is not any of these things. …this is minimalism that isn’t afraid to break into a sweat and get its hands dirty (quite literally, given that Bur...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Awkwardness Happening
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bex Burch

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.