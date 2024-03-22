DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FOLTERKAMMER & WITCHING

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Savage Party & Ripping Headaches Present

FOLTERKAMMER & WITCHING

Friday, March 22nd, 2024

All Ages

Doors 7pm, Show 8pm

Presented by Savage Party & Ripping Headaches
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Witching, Folterkammer

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

