Sashi Perera: Boundaries

The Bill Murray
Wed, 10 Jul, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£18.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Set boundaries. Find peace. It sounds so simple, but Sashi Perera calls bullshit.

What do you keep out and what do you let in? Sashi is diving into high crime, religion and the animal kingdom as she explores the absurdity of boundaries.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

